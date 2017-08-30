TOURISM FINANCIAL IMPACT: $6.82M IN PERRY COUNTY

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Kevin Triplett announced this week that Tennessee tourism’s direct domestic and international travel expenditures reached an all-time record high of $19.3 billion in 2016, up 4.7 percent over the previous year, as reported by the U.S. Travel Association.

The trend was true in Perry County as well, though not quite as high. According to the report, local impact of tourism dollars was:

–$6.82 million in expenditures by tourists;

–$950,000 in payroll to local tourism-related employees;

–state sales tax receipts of $420,000;

–local tax receipts of $1.83 million.

The latest figures represent roughly a two percent increase over 2015 numbers.

For the 11th consecutive year, tourism topped $1 billion in state and local sales tax revenue, reaching $1.7 billion. That marks a 6.7 percent increase over 2015, higher than the national growth of travel related state tax revenues. Tourism generated 176,500 jobs for Tennesseans, a 3.3 percent growth year over year.

….for more on this story, please pick up a copy of this week’s Review