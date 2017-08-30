NOTICE OF MEETING: CITY OF LOBELVILLE

NOTICE OF MEETING

of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of

the City of Lobelville, Tennessee

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Lobelville, Tennessee (the “Municipality”) will meet in open and public session at City Hall (55 South Main St.) at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, for the purpose of considering all matters as may be properly presented to it, including the consideration of an initial resolution and a bond resolution authorizing the issuance of $470,000 Water and Sewer Revenue and Tax Bonds, the proceeds of which will be used to finance water and sewer system improvements and extensions.

This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Sections 8‑44‑101 to 8‑44‑106, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.

