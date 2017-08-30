JOB FAIR TOMORROW: THURSDAY, AUG. 31ST

Talent Force will hold another job fair tomorrow, Thursday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Perry County Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. A local company is offering $250 attendance bonuses. Bring two forms of identification.

 

