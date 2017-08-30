JOB FAIR TOMORROW: THURSDAY, AUG. 31ST By Editor | August 30, 2017 | 0 Talent Force will hold another job fair tomorrow, Thursday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Perry County Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. A local company is offering $250 attendance bonuses. Bring two forms of identification. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts EARLY DEADLINES FOR NEXT WEEK’S ISSUE AT THE REVIEW August 30, 2017 | No Comments » TOURISM FINANCIAL IMPACT: $6.82M IN PERRY COUNTY August 30, 2017 | No Comments » VETERANS PLAN ROADLBOCK FUNDRAISING August 29, 2017 | No Comments »