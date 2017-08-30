ALICE ELIZA BANDY

Mrs. Bandy, 85, of Hurricane Mills, died Monday, July 3, 2017, at Waverly Health Care Center, Waverly. A funeral service was held Friday, July 7, 2017, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, Lobelville, with Jeremy McFarlin officiating. Burial was at Richlawn Cemetery, Waverly, with Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. She born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Hansom Albert Lee and Maggie Ethel Sweatt Lee. She was a retired laundress for Best Western and a retired machine operator for Red Kap. She was a member of Lobelville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vet Augusta Bandy; seven brothers, Douglas Lee, Raymond Lee, Morris Lee, H.B. Lee, Randall Lee, John Lee, and Rudolph Lee; and three sisters, Mary Lou Whitehead, Eunice Andrews, and Ollie Myatt. Survivors include a daughter, Naomi Ruth (Clyde) Turner of Jackson, and a son, Nelson A. Bandy of Hurricane Mills.