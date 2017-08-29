VETERANS PLAN ROADLBOCK FUNDRAISING

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans will hold fundraising drives at the four-way stop in Linden (Highways 13 and 412) on the weekends prior to Labor Day (September 1, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., and September 2, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) and Veterans Day (November 10, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and November 11, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.).

All donations help veterans and their families, and are appreciated. Please support your local veterans. Thank you.