PUBLIC AUCTION OF VEHICLE

There will be a public auction of a vehicle on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Bank of Lewis County parking lot, 440 East Main St., Hohenwald, TN.

2009 Pontiac G-8 (139,000 miles) – VIN#6G2EC57Y492304148

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information will be used for that purpose.

Joe Bell, Bank of Perry County

B 8/30