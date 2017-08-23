PLEASE BE A BLOOD DONOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 24TH By Editor | August 23, 2017 | 0 An American Red Cross community blood drive will be held tomorrow, Thursday, August 24, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Community Center in Linden, 113 Factory Street. The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Please give blood. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts PERRY COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER AWARDED $70,000+ IN GRANTS August 23, 2017 | No Comments » CLEAN ENERGY GRAND WILL SAVE TAXPAYERS $20,000 PER YEAR IN JAIL UTILITY COSTS August 23, 2017 | No Comments » NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS FLOOD RELIEF RADIO-THON August 23, 2017 | No Comments » APPLY TODAY FOR FALL 2017 INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE IN LINDEN August 23, 2017 | No Comments »