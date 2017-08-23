PERRY COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER AWARDED $70,000+ IN GRANTS

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that $2,035,746 has been awarded to 29 health centers in Tennessee as an investment in quality improvement, building upon their 2016 achievements.

Perry County Medical Center (PCMC) is among the grant recipients in three categories, totaling over $70,000:

–$10,500 for Electronic Health Record (EHR) Reporters; PCMC employed EHRs to report on all clinical quality measures (CQM) data for all of the health center’s patients.

–$24,629 for Clinical Quality Improvers; PCMC demonstrated notable improvement in one or more CQMs between 2015 and 2016.

–$35,000 for Achieving Patient Centered Medical Home; PCMC achieved recognition for their service delivery sites.

Health centers will use these funds to further improve the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of the health care delivered to the communities they serve.

This announcement comes during Health Center Week, the annual celebration of the high-quality, affordable, primary care health centers have been providing for more than 50 years.

“Americans deserve a healthcare system that’s affordable, accessible, of the highest quality, with ample choices, driven by world-leading innovations, and responsive to the needs of the individual patient,” said Secretary Price.

“Supporting health centers across the country helps to achieve that mission.”

Health centers are receiving these funds to continue improving their services based upon high levels of performance in one or more categories.

HRSA also released new data compiled from health centers through its Uniform Data System (UDS) reporting, providing an update on the primary care services being provided to patients.

In 2016, nearly 26 million people (approximately one in twelve U.S. residents) relied on a HRSA-funded health center for affordable, accessible primary health care including:

One in three people living in poverty;

One in ten U.S. children 17 years or younger;

One in six U.S. rural residents; and

More than 330,000 U.S. veterans.

For more than 50 years, health centers have delivered affordable, accessible, quality, and cost-effective primary health care services to patients.

Today, nearly 1,400 health centers operate more than 10,400 service delivery sites nationwide.