NOTICE TO CREDITORS – HENSLEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As required by TCA §30-2-306

Case Number PB3-277

Perry County Chancery/Probate Court

Perry County Clerk & Master

Perry County Courthouse

127 Main Street, PO Box 251

Linden, TN 37096

(931)589-2217

In the Matter of the Estate of: Joella Hensley, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on 18th day of August of 2017 Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of Joella Hensley who died 4/18/2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

Bobbie Joyce Webb, Administratrix

Charlene Brown, Perry County Clerk & Master

Attorney for Estate:

Katerina V. Moore

98 East Main Street, PO Box 583

Linden, TN 37096

Pd 8/30