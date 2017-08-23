NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE-BEARD

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 3, 2012, executed by NAN BEARD, conveying certain real property therein described to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee recorded July 16, 2012, in Deed Book 108, Page 175; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 19, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Perry County Courthouse, located in West Linden, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Perry County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING AT A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TOM`S CREEK ROAD (A 50-FOOT WIDE RIGHT-OF-WAY), THE SAME BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF WILEY AND FAYE MARSHALL (DD. BK. C-6, PG. 662), A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF A 20-FOOT WIDE EASEMENT (DD. BK. F-9, PG. 319) AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, AND RUNS; THENCE NORTH 18 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 261.44 FEET WITH THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL AND SAID EASEMENT CENTERLINE TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD, WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET AT AN INTERIOR CORNER ON SAID LINE; THENCE WITH A SEVERANCE LINE OF BEN GASPARRO AND JAMES BARTHOLOMEW (DD. BK. F-9, PG. 319, AND DD. BK I-12, PG. 393) AND SAID EASEMENT CENTERLINE AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 29 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 44 SECONDS EAST 426.11 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET; THENCE NORTH 37 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST 148.04 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET; THENCE NORTH 20 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST 156.59 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF A RAYMOND GADOMSKI AND TERRI POTTER (DD. BK. I-12, PG. 315); THENCE SOUTH 38 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 517.49 FEET WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF A CREEK; THENCE WITH A SEVERANCE LINE OF THE AFOREMENTIONED GASPARRO AND BARTHOLOMEW PARCEL AND THE CENTERLINE OF SAID CREEK AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 8 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 6 SECONDS WEST 38.93 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 60 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST 122.07 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 28 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 38 SECONDS EAST, 69.18 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 40.51 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 84 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST 118.94 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 46 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 7 SECONDS WEST 38.13 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE LEAVING SAID CREEK CENTERLINE AND CONTINUING WITH SAID SEVERANCE LINE AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 35 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 5 SECONDS EAST 25.98 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET; THENCE SOUTH 49 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST 554.58 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH IRON ROD WITH AN IDENTIFICATION CAP SET ON THE AFOREMENTIONED TOM`S CREEK ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE NORTH 40 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 180.46 FEET WITH SAID RIGH-OF-WAY TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 7.84 ACRES WITHIIN THESE BOUNDS AS DETERMINED BY A CATEGORY 2 SURVEY DONE BY ACHESON LAND SURVEYING ON APRIL 10, 1998.THERE IS INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE A 4.18 ACRE TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED TO JOHN BEARD AND WIFE,CHRISTI BEARD, BY DEED DATED JANUARY 26, 1999, AND FILED OF RECORD JANUARY 26, 1999, IN BOOK L-15, PAGE 133, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE.THERE IS INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE A 1.21 ACRE TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED TO BOBBY RUSSELL AND JULIE SPURGEON, BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 15, 2005 AND FILED OF RECORD NOVEMBER 15, 2005 IN BOOK Z-29, PAGE 1671, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE.THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO THREE SEPARATE EASEMENTS, A 50-FOOT WIDE EASEMENT AND TWO 2-FOOT WIDE EASEMENTS AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK F-9, PAGE 319, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Parcel ID: 026-015.15

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1636 TOMS CREEK ROAD, LINDEN, TN 37096. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE OF/ANY-AND-ALL-HEIRS OF NAN BEARD. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500, Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #122448

B 08/23/2017, 09/20/2017, 09/27/2017, 10/04/2017