CLEAN ENERGY GRAND WILL SAVE TAXPAYERS $20,000 PER YEAR IN JAIL UTILITY COSTS

Perry County has been awarded a $93,950 Clean Tennessee Energy Grant (CTEG) for improvements at the jail.

The funds will be used for installation of an energy efficient VFI seamless roof system, upgrade lighting to LEDs, and replace three HVAC units that are situated on the roof and are approximately 15 years old and failing.

The new units will be Energy Star rated and provide energy and maintenance cost savings.

Doug Bodary, County Government Consultant with the UT County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) told the Review, “Sheriff Nick Weems contacted me to ask for my assistance with identifying funding for needed renovations of the Perry County Jail. The needed renovations were not to increase the comfort of the inmates, but instead to maintain the facility to state jail standards and to increase the safety of the staff and inmates.

“I worked with the Sheriff to identify and apply for funding from the TDEC Clean Tennessee Energy Grant Program. Nick assigned Administrative Assistant Rosanna Weems to work with me on applying for this grant funding and was instrumental in the success of this project, as he coordinated with the various entities (TDEC, TVA, local electric cooperative, statewide contract vendors) in order that this process went smoothly,” Bodary said.

At the end of the day,the taxpayers of Perry County are the winners with this renovation project, as the jail will not only receive needed renovations at half the cost, but the energy savings from the upgrades will save the county taxpayers over $20,000 per year in jail utility expenses. This is a great example of a local elected official thinking outside the box to identify a cost-effective solution to a pressing issue and then taking action,” Bodary added.

Governor Bill Haslam and Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau announced the grant last week as part of $1.9 million has been awarded to 24 communities for clean energy projects, including 11 distressed counties—including Perry.

