Apply Today For Fall 2017 Industrial Maintenance in Linden

KELLI KEA CARROLL

TCAT Hohenwald President

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hohenwald now has open enrollment for the Industrial Maintenance Site location in Linden for the Fall Trimester.

The technical program will officially open on September 5, 2017 with the beginning of the Fall Trimester.

The program will be located in the east side of the Linden Fire Hall, in Linden. Though the trimester will begin in September, one more enrollment dates within the Fall Trimester will be scheduled mid-way through the trimester—there is still time.

Enrollment will be open until an optimal number of students enroll.

Students will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis, with full-time enrollment targeted at twenty full-time attending students.

The program is fully Tennessee Promise and Tennessee ReConnect eligible. All prospective students are urged to contact the Tennessee College immediately to complete an Application of Enrollment and file Federal Student Aid.

Most students may attend tuition free through Tennessee’s established Promise or ReConnect and through the Wilder Naifeh Technical Skills Grant (lottery funding).

Classes will be offered Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:45 a.m. until 2:25 p.m. allowing the students to earn six hours of technical training per day.

The Tennessee College is a clock hour institution with completion of the program requiring approximately 15 months of study to complete all areas offered within the Industrial Maintenance Curriculum.

Prior credit may be awarded for previous hours of study or prior experience in the field.

Industrial Maintenance offers study in Electricity, Motor Controls, Hydraulics, Pneumatics, Welding, Blue Print Reading, Machining, and Robotics.

The Industrial Maintenance Program has been made possible through LEAP 2.0 Funding and by the support of many Perry County residents, including Mayor Wes Ward, who has coordinated use of the facility and classroom renovation needs.

The LEAP Partner collaborating with Tennessee College is South Central Development District. LEAP is a workforce aligned, designed initiative of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) under Governor Haslam’s administration.

The Tennessee College would like to express appreciation to all individuals and entities, that made the technical education program possible in Perry County.

A grand opening of the site will be scheduled at a later date with the public invited to attend.

For more information regarding the program or enrollment dates, please call the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at 931-796-5351.