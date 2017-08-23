PUBLIC NOTICE: TENNESSEE DEPT. OF ENVIRONMENT & CONSERVATION

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The application described below has been submitted for an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit under The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108. In addition, federal permits may be required from the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Tennessee Valley Authority under §404 of the Clean Water Act and §26a of the Tennessee Valley Authority Act, respectively. Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an applicant obtain a water quality certification from the state when a federal permit is required. This notice may cover applications subject to §401.

No decision has been made whether to issue or deny this application. The purpose of this notice is to inform interested parties of this permit application and to ask for comments and information necessary to determine possible impacts to water quality. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the Division. Written comments must be received within thirty days of the date that this notice is posted. Comments will become part of the record and will be considered in the final decision. The applicant’s name and permit number should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Division’s address listed above and to the attention of the permit coordinator (indicated below). You may also comment via email to water.permits@tn.gov. After the Division makes a final permit decision, a permit appeal may be filed by the applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based on comments given to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing.

The permit application, supporting documentation including detailed plans and maps, and related comments are available at the Division’s address (listed above) for review and/or copying or visiting the TDEC website at https://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/ppo-water and searching on the application number listed below.

Interested persons may also request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on this application. The request must be filed within the comment period, indicate the interest of the person requesting it, the reason(s) that the hearing is warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is sufficient public interest in water quality issues, the Division shall hold a public hearing in accordance with 0400-40-07-.04(4)(f).

In deciding whether to issue or deny a permit, the Division will consider all comments of record and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. In making this decision, a determination will be made regarding the lost value of the resource compared to the value of any proposed mitigation. The Division shall consider practicable alternatives to the alteration, loss of waters or habitat, diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary impacts to the water resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters.

APPLICATION NUMBER: NRS16.289

PERMIT COORDINATOR: Robert Baker 615-532-0710 robert.d.baker@tn.gov

APPLICANT: TEAGUE BROTHERS SAND & GRAVEL CO., INC. Mark D. Teague, President P.O. Box 97 Parsons, Tennessee 38363 Telephone #: 731-847-0848

LOCATION

Tennessee River Miles 120.5 to 123.0; 124.0 to 125.0; 125.0 to 126.0 right bank only, 126.0 to 128.5; 133.5 to 135.0; 136.0 to 140.0; 144.0 to 145.5; 147.0 to 148.0; 150.0 to152.0; 172.0 to 182.0, in Decatur, Hardin, Perry, and Wayne Counties, TN

PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE

The proposed work includes reauthorization of a current permit for commercial sand and gravel dredging in order to continue dredging in areas currently permitted, and authorization for an additional dredging area.

The applicant uses a hydraulic dredge to remove sand and gravel from the river bed for regional use in construction activities including asphalt, concrete, etc. The dredged materials are classified and sorted onboard the dredge, transported to shore, offloaded and temporarily stockpiled at an existing terminal, then transported directly to a customer. Unused dredged material and river water are discharged back into the river under the dredge immediately following the onboard classification process. No dredging is permitted or occurs within 150 feet of the main navigation channel sailing line, or within 100 feet from any river bank.

The Teague barge terminal is located at TRM 136.1, right bank, in Perry County, Tennessee (Latitude: 35.61155; Longitude: -88.03073). The terminal and gravel stockpile areas are located on property leased by the applicant from Tennessee Valley Authority.

WATERSHED / WATERBODY DESCRIPTION

The Tennessee River, Kentucky Reservoir, ID TN06040001001_1000, is located in the 8 digit Hydrologic Unit Code – 0604000, Tennessee Western Valley-Beech River. The Tennessee Western Valley (Beech River) Watershed is located in Tennessee and Mississippi. The Tennessee portion of the watershed (97.8 percent of the watershed) includes parts of Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur Hardin, Henderson, Humphreys, McNairy, Perry and Wayne counties. It drains approximately 2,097 square miles, 2,041 square miles of which are in Tennessee, and empties to the Tennessee Western Valley (KY Lake) Watershed. For more information on this watershed or any Tennessee watershed, please visit our TN Basins webpage.

Kentucky Lake in this segment supports all of the following classified uses: livestock watering and wildlife, fish and aquatic life, irrigation, recreation, industrial water supply, and domestic water supply.

The Tennessee River, Kentucky Reservoir is Exceptional Tennessee Waters (ETW) because of the presence of the following federal and state endangered and threatened species:

Common Name Scientific Name Federal Status

Clubshell Pleurobema clava Endangered

Cracking Pearlymussel Hemistena lata Endangered

Fanshell Cyprogenia stegaria Endangered

Orangefoot Pimpleback (pearlymussel) Plethobasus cooperianus Endangered

Pink Mucket (pearlymussel) Lampsilis abrupta Endangered

Ring Pink (mussel) Obovaria retusa Endangered

Rough Pigtoe Pleurobema plenum Endangered

Sheepnose Mussel Plethobasus cyphyus Endangered

Spectaclecase (mussel) Cumberlandia monodonta Endangered

White Wartyback (pearlymussel) Plethobasus cicatricosus Endangered

Gray Bat Myotis grisescens Endangered

Indiana Bat Myotis sodalis Endangered

Northern Long-eared Bat Myotis septentrionalis Threatened

To view the proposed location of these impacts and the conditions of affected waters visit: http://tdeconline.tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the Application Number listed above.

DETERMINATIONS

In accordance with the Tennessee Antidegradation Statement (Rule 0400-40-03-.06), the Division has made a preliminary determination that the proposed activities will result in greater than de minimis degradation of ETW. Pursuant to the Antidegradation Statement, in waters identified as ETW, an activity that would cause degradation of habitat above the level of de minimis will only be authorized if the applicant demonstrates to the Division that reasonable alternatives to degradation are not feasible, the degradation is necessary to accommodate important economic or social development in the area, and the activity will not violate water quality criteria for uses existing in the receiving waters. Accordingly, the applicant has submitted an alternatives analysis and social and economic justification and the Division is seeking public comment on these subjects.

