The 2017 Viking football season kicks-off this Friday, August 18, when PCHS hosts the Richland Raiders at 7:00 p.m.

The Vikings are coming off a 2-8 record in 2016 but the team is optimistic about this season with eight players back on offense and seven back on the defensive side of the ball.

In anticipation of the action, the Review presents its annual special tabloid section, featuring this year a thorough interview with Billy Sawyer, in which the head coach states:

“I would just like to say: this team is working hard and is hungry to prove themselves to this community. Come support these kids and give them a chance to show you what they’ve been busting their tails for. Everyone does better when they know they have support. Our motto is ‘Don’t Give Up The Ship;’ it means no matter the circumstance we won’t back down and won’t give up. We ask all of you to do the same with us.”

If you can’t make the games you can always listen on 101.3 WOPC and on wopcradio.com where “The Voice of the Vikings” Jay Hinson will bring you all the play-by-play action.