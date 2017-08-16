PERRY COUNTY LIBRARIES SET NEW RECORDS

GAIL SPRAGINS, CPLM

Director, Perry County Public Library System

The 2016-17 fiscal year ended on June 30 with new records of activity at our two libraries: Perry County Public Library in Linden and Lobelville Branch Library.

During the year, Perry Countians visited the libraries 36,832 times and checked-out 58,605 items (books, movies, and books on CD).

Thirty-eight percent of the visitors to the libraries used computers and/or Wi-fi. That’s a lot of activity for a county with only 7,964 residents.

In addition to getting materials, Perry Countians used library cards to download 6,286 eBooks and audiobooks from the online digital collection—reads.tnsos.net—for use with their tablets, smartphones, and computers.

Customers also borrowed 1,142 items from other libraries across the state using the interlibrary loan program.

If the libraries in our county don’t have materials you request, we will look to the 94 other counties in our state to provide what you need.

If you want to take advantage of any of the services mentioned in this article, stop by or call the library nearest you.

In Lobelville, call 931-593-3111. In Linden, call 931-589-5011.

Your library staff looks forward to seeing you and setting new records this year.