Perry Countian Selected One of Tennessee’s Top 100 Summer Readers

Tennessee’s First Lady Chrissy Haslam issued the challenge and nine-year-old Emma Rose accepted.

The First Lady’s Statewide Reading Competition was a free, summer-long literacy challenge designed to motivate children to read more books and visit their local library over the break.

The competition was aimed at early readers, from rising kindergarteners to fourth grade students who tracked their number of minutes read from June 1 to July 28 for Tennessee’s Top 100 Summer Readers distinction.

According to Library Director Gail Spragins, “Emma’s log showed that she read for seven hours and thirty-nine minutes and completed more than twenty books. That’s very impressive for a nine-year-old reader.”

As one of Tennessee’s Top 100 Summer Readers, Emma will join the other top honorees at the Tennessee Residence in Nashville for the Kids State Dinner, an evening of celebratory festivities to reward the readers’ hard work.

“The First Lady’s contest really motivated Emma to read during the summer. She started reading for only two minutes at a time and quickly increased to twenty minutes per session,” stated Dixie Rose, who encouraged her daughter and will accompany Emma to the celebration Friday.

Congratulations to Emma for her dedication to reading and earning a spot among the Top 100.

Watch for information about the First Lady’s Statewide Summer Reading Competition next summer.