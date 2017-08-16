MLEC ACCESSING BROADBAND NEEDS THROUGH PUBLIC SURVEY

Tennessee legislation passed earlier this year allows electric cooperatives such as Meriwether Lewis to offer broadband internet to their members.

To evaluate access, interest and other related information, MLEC is conducting a survey of all households, businesses and organizations in its five-county service area.

“Broadband is new territory for electric cooperatives, and MLEC wants to be sure we make informed decisions,” says MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan.

“Before deciding what role, if any, we can play in helping these services develop, we have to gather as much information as possible.

“We are excited about the opportunities, but at the same time, we know any action should not compromise our commitment to deliver safe, affordable, reliable electricity,” Carnahan said.

The survey, available in two forms, runs until September 7, 2017.

For those with internet access at home, work, or via a mobile device, it can be taken at www.mlec.com/broadband.

For those without internet service, a paper survey is on the inside cover of August’s issue of The Tennessee Magazine.

Additionally, MLEC plans to meet with community and local business leaders for information gathering sessions this month.