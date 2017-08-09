UPGRADING LOBELVILLE WATER TREATMENT

The City of Lobelville is upgrading its water treatment plant in order to provide better, more reliable, and dependable service to customers.

To complete this work it is necessary to temporarily change the direction of flow in some of the existing water lines.

This may result in changes in water pressure, water discoloration, and, possibly, some sediment in the water for some customers. The water will still be fully treated and safe for consumption.

This work is scheduled to begin August 14 and be completed by August 25.

The City appreciates your patience.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Lobelville water plant at 931-593-2388.