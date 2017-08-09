LOBELVILLE: NO LIMIT ON NUMBER OF LIQUOR STORES

The City of Lobelville Board of Aldermen has passed an ordinance removing the limit on the number of liquor stores that can operate within the municipality.

The move was not because multiple people have expressed interest in opening a liquor store—which is not the case at all—but because the city wanted to “open the playing field” in case there is interest, Mayor Robby Moore told the Review on Monday.

Lobelville has been without a liquor store since H&M Spirits burned in January of this year. Mayor Moore estimated the loss of tax revenue at about $10,000 per year.

That’s not a lot of revenue, Moore said, but the liquor store did serve as a “draw” bringing people to Lobelville from I-40 at Buffalo and other area attractions to the north.

“The state can now determine who gets a liquor license and how many are issued,” the Mayor said.

The amendment states, “There shall be no restriction on the number of stores or locations for the retail sale of liquor within the City of Lobelville.”

The previous city ordinance limited liquor stores to one. The new ordinance took effect August 1 upon passage.