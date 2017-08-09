IRS PHONE SCAM ARTISTS APPARENTLY AT IT AGAIN

A Perry County resident contacted the Buffalo River Review this week to report that IRS scam artists are again making bogus phone calls demanding money.

“Don’t be fooled by surprise phone calls by criminals impersonating IRS agents with threats or promises if you provide them with your private information,” said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen. “If you’re surprised to get a call from the IRS, it almost certainly isn’t the real IRS. We generally initially contact taxpayers by mail.”

“Everyone can share the word about scam phone calls—just hang up and don’t engage these people,” Koskinen said. “Despite recent successes against phone scam artists, these scams constantly evolve and people need to remain vigilant.”

The elderly—experts say—are particularly vulnerable.

In the newest scam, the caller, posing as an IRS representative, says certified letters were sent to the taxpayer and not answered, then usually threatens to arrest the taxpayer unless immediate payment is made through the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EETPS).

The fraudulent caller also advises the taxpayer not to contact their tax preparer, the IRS, or an attorney until after the payment has been made. These instructions should serve as a red flag that the caller is not from the IRS.

You always have the privilege of calling the IRS at 800-829-1040 if you are unsure about your tax debt.

As a reminder, the IRS will never:

–call to demand immediate payment over the phone, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill;

–threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying;

–demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe;

–require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer;

–ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

If you receive a telephone message from someone claiming to be from the IRS, and you do not owe tax, or if you are immediately aware that it’s a scam, don’t call them back.

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be with the IRS, and you owe tax or think you may owe tax, do not give out any information. Call the IRS at 800-829-1040 to find out more information.

Don’t fall for the tricks. Keep your personal information safe by remaining alert.