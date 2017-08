Public Involvement Meeting Notice

The City of Lobelville, Tennessee will hold a public involvement design meeting at 10:00 am August 10, 2017 in the meeting room of the Lobelville City Hall, Lobelville, Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the Lobelville Downtown Improvements Project. All interested residents or entities are encouraged to attend. The location is accessible to persons with disabilities.

