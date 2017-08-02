PERRY COUNTY REPUBLICANS ORGANIZE, ELECT OFFICERS

VALORIE DUBOIS

Perry County GOP Vice Chair

On Thursday, July 20, the newly-formed Perry County Republican Party had its first meeting.

Before this, Perry County had been one of only ten of Tennessee’s 95 counties to not have a local Republican party, for over five years.

Thanks to the efforts of many of our strong conservative citizens who were willing to sign petitions, donate money, help organize meetings, and talk to their family, friends, and co-workers, we were able to form a new Perry County GOP.

Thursday’s meeting was well attended.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the Tennessee Republican Executive Director Michael Sullivan for coming down to facilitate the meeting, as well as to Republican District Chairman Jim Looney.

We were also honored by the presence of Senator Joey Hensley, MD, and Representative Steve McDaniel.

A special thanks to our Perry County Sheriff’s Office for security.

At the meeting, the Perry County GOP elected new officers: Chairman Riggs Erisman, Vice Chair Valorie DuBois, Secretary Christian Tinin, and Treasurer Emily Brooks.

As a result of the election, Perry County now has the youngest chairman in the state as well as what might very well be the youngest executive committee in the country.

Please follow the Perry County GOP Facebook page for updates and notifications on upcoming events, meetings and speakers.

We hope to have all four of the Republican gubernatorial candidates (and more as they are announced) come through Perry County in the coming months.

We also have several events that we are planning in the future.

Our meetings will be announced in this newspaper as well as online.