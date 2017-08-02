PEGGY COPLIN WOOD

Mrs. Wood, 86, died Friday, July 14, 2017. A funeral service was held Monday, July 17, 2017, 10:00 a.m., at Lawrence Sorenson Funeral Home in Jackson. Burial was at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Beech Bluff. She was born and raised in Beech Bluff, the sixth of seven children of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Coplin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Jim Coplin, and sisters, Frances Todd, Dorothy Ellis, Mary Priddy, and Omega David. In 1950 she married the love of her life, Bro. Ben Wood, and began at lifetime of service as a pastor’s wife at several West and Middle Tennessee churches, including Lakeview Baptist in Trenton, New Hope Baptist in Dyer, Tom’s Creek Baptist in Perry County, and, finally, Poplar Springs Baptist in Blue Goose. In addition to her husband of more than sixty-seven years, she is survived by a daughter, Donna Wood (Jim) Roleson; a son, Benjie (Jan) Wood; five grandchildren, Alex (Arlene) Arriaga, Abbie Wood, Kelley Wood, Lillie Wood, and Stephen Wood; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Rocky Springs Cemetery Association, 55 Stanford Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.