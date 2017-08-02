MUSIC ON MAIN – FINAL SHOW THIS SEASON

The eleventh and Final Music On Main Street Linden show in Perry County takes place this Saturday on the courthouse square starting at 7:15.

Finale night will feature an all star round-up with non-stop amazing music by Perry County’s finest and then some. Each of the following groups will perform three of their best songs: Scotty McKnight, Rosanna Weems with Cody Duncan, Kindred (Brian Edward and Sid Mays), Peggy Sue Holiday with Bobby Holiday and Nicky Lester, and Brian Warren with Al Warren, Nick Hayes, Barry Cunningham, and Kristen Money.

The second annual Lip Sync Battle, sponsored by the Perry County Cultural Arts Commission, kicks off at 8:30. Prizes will be awarded to the top three.

Closing the night out with a bang will be Perry County favorite Vincent Hickerson, coming home with his “Bigg Vinny Overall Attraction” set featuring Jared Weeks (original lead singer of Saving Abel) & Jared Blake from season one of The Voice.

So much music, talent, and fun all in one night. Bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes and visit with friends and neighbors for the last Music on Main show of 2017.

Prior to Music on Main, starting at 5:30 will be a Linden Fire Department Championship Cornhlole Tournament. Winners will be awarded with cash prizes.

If you would like to be a part of the single and team cornhole tournament, show up in person Friday night, August 4, 6:00, at the Linden Fire Hall (121 East Main Street) to register and play the first of the two-night tournament.

Music on Main Street is sponsored by the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Buffalo River Review, Perry County Cultural Arts Commission, WOPC-101.3, and the Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

In case of inclement weather the show will be moved to a nearby indoor location.