MARY ELIZABETH TATE BONNER

Mrs. Bonner, 94, of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Adam’s Place in Murfreesboro. A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at Tate Cemetery, Lobelville, with Mike Waldrip officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Charles Lemuel Tate and Mildred Gray Tate. She was a retired pharmacist, having last worked at Moon Pharmacy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Bonner; a daughter, Carol Ann Bonner; and a brother, Jessie Gray Tate. Survivors include her daughter, Terry (James) White of Washington State; grandchildren, Holly White and Brian White; and a host of other loving family members and friends.