CHANCERY COURT NOTICE -2015 REAL PROPERTY DELINQUENT TAX RECORDS – PERRY CO.

| | 0

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The State of Tennessee, in its own behalf, and for the use and benefit of Perry County, Tennessee

Plaintiffs

vs (civil action no. 5151)

Delinquent Taxpayers as shown on the 2015 Real Property Delinquent Tax Records of Perry County, Tennessee

Defendants

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO:

Harley L. Buie, et ux, Mary % Valerie Kimbrough           Map 37, Parcel 1.02

Greg Collins                                                                            Map 76H/76HA, Parcel 7.00

Edwin Lee Combs, et ux, Frances Joanne                           Map 75L/75LC, Parcel 20.00

Imogene Cook % June Bledsoe                                               Map 35, Parcel 7.00-001

Crown Castle GT Co. LLC % Crown Castle Int. Corp.          Map. 66, Parcel 4.05

Brian Delaplaine, et ux Ginger                                                 Map 91, Parcel 9.00

Delk Family Trust, Keith Delk, et ux Melody                         Map 23, Parcel 28.01

Larry Edmond, Jr., et ux Barbara                                              Map 90, Parcel 2.09

Tommy W. Gillioun, et ux Karen                                                Map 72, Parcel 26.01

Dwight E. Hill, et al                                                                       Map 110, Parcel 3.02

Shawanna Hunter                                                                        Map 84M/84LA, Parcel 24.00

Andy B. Jenette                                                                           Map 12G/12GE, Parcel 1.00

Dale D. McGough                                                                         Map 76, Parcel 12.02

Jude Odle Estate % Dena A. Dixon                                              Map 75L/75EA, Parcel 8.00

  1. David Perry & Keely Jade Hunt                                         Map 26, Parcel 15.20

Red Line Automotive % Bart Rosson                                            Map 75/75LH, Parcel 6.00

Henry Rodrigues                                                                           Map 132, Parcel 27.00

Dorothy M. Sampson % Casey Southers, Admin                     Map 56, Parcel 1.14

Kenna D. Shaw, Mary J. Skinner & David C. Shaw,II         Map 12H/12GA, Parcel 48.00

Christine Smith                                                                             Map 117, Parcel 9.00

Clinton Thornton, et ux Sandra Lynne                                     Map 122, Parcel 26.03

Deborah Dotson Tinin                                                              Map 129, Parcel 2.00

Cindy Casrill                                                                                 Map 30, Parcel 17.03

Annie Vaughan                                                                            Map 76, Parcel 37.00

Lucinda S. Casrill                                                                         Map 23, Parcel 1.10

Johnny Young                                                                             Map 37, Parcel 6.09

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, for service of a complaint requesting a sale for delinquent taxes, and you have failed to serve on plaintiff’s attorney, Louis W. Ringger, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301, an answer to the complaint filed against you within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of the notice and, therefore, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs.

THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING ON Monday, September 25, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court for Perry County, Tennessee.

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This the 28th day of July, 2017.

Charlene Brown, Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR #6559

Attorney for Plaintiff

222 West Baltimore, Suite B

Jackson, TN 38301

(731)421-1501

B 8/23

