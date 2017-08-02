CHANCERY COURT NOTICE – 2015 REAL PROPERTY DELINQUENT TAX RECORDS – CITY OF LOBELVILLE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The State of Tennessee, in its own behalf, and for the use and benefit of the City of Lobelville, Tennessee,

Plaintiffs

vs (civil action no. 5152)

Deliquent Taxpayers as shown on the 2015 Real Property Delinquent Tax Records of the City of Lobelville, Tennessee,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO:

Gayle Heath Map 19I/19ID, Parcel 13.00

Patrick Heath, et ux Gayla Map 19, Parcel 50.17

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, for service of a complaint requesting a sale for delinquent taxes, and you failed to serve on plaintiff’s attorney, Louis W. Ringger, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301, an answer to the complaint filed against you within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of the notice and therefore, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs.

THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING On Monday, September 25, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court for Perry County Tennessee.

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This the 28th day of July, 2017.

Charlene Brown, Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR#6559

Attorney for Plaintiff

222 West Baltimore, Suite B

Jackson, TN 38301

(731)421-1501

B 8/23