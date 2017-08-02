CHANCERY COURT NOTICE – 2015 REAL PROPERTY DELINQUENT TAX RECORDS – CITY OF LINDEN

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The State of Tennessee, in its own behalf, and for the use and benefit of the City of Linden, Tennessee

Plaintiffs,

vs (civil action no. 5153)

Delinquent taxpayers as shown on the 2015 Real Property Delinquent Tax Records of the City of Linden, Tennessee,

Defendants

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO:

Edwin Lee Combs, et ux, Frances Joanne Map 75/75LC, Parcel 20.00

Bruce C. Joyner, II, et ux Map 76I/76HA, Parcel 9.00

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, for service of a complaint requesting a sale for delinquent taxes, and you have failed to serve on plaintiff’s attorney, Louis W. Ringger, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301, an answer to the complaint filed against you within thirty (30) days after the date of the late publication of the notice and, therefore, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs.

THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING ON Monday, September 25, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court for Perry County, Tennessee.

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This the 28th day of July, 2017.

Charlene Brown, Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR#6559

Attorney for Plaintiff

222 West Baltimore, Suite B

Jackson, Tennessee 38301

(731)421-1501

