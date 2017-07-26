TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE – SAUNDERS

TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of June, 2015, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 116, page 165, Naomi Saunders, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2017, AT 2:15 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being situated in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT NO. 1 : Beginning at a stake in the southern edge of the right-of-way of State Highway No. 20 and 100, it being the northeast corner of the lot herein conveyed and the northwest corner of the property now owned by Nathan Jackson et ux., on which they now live and runs thence west with said Highway 90 feet to a stake, thence south 180 feet to a stake; thence east 90 feet to stake in Jackson’s line; thence north with Jackson’s line 180 feet to the beginning.

TRACT NO. 2 : Beginning at a stake in Nathan Jackson’s west boundary line, runs thence in a westerly direction 90 feet to a stake in W. A. Jones east boundary line; thence running in a southerly direction 180 yards to Cypress Creek; thence running east with the meanders of the creek 90 feet to Nathan Jackson’s line; thence running in a northerly direction with a fence 170 yards to the beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed to Naomi Dawn Saunders by warranty deed of Jonathan Mark Mathis II and Mark Mathis, dated June 12, 2015, recorded in Book D-19, page 940, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Being assessed as tax map 73, parcel 20.00.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 73, parcel 20.00, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 6603 Highway 412 West, Linden, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes for 2016 assessed as tax map 73, parcel 20.00, in the amount of $431.00, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 26th day of July, 2017.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 8/9