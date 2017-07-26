TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE – DAWSON

TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 27th day of April, 2015, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 115, page 610, Zackery Thomas Dawson, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2017, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Being real property located in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Tract No. 1:

Being Lot No. 11 of Cottonwood Homes Subdivision, of record in Plat Book C, page 72B, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description thereof.

Also known as Map 19, Parcel 50.20, Perry County, Tennessee.

Tract No. 1 is an unimproved tract identified as tax map 19, parcel 50.20, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be River Drive, Lobelvillie, Tenessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Tract No. 2:

Being Lot Nos. 12 and 13 of Cottonwood Homes Subdivision, of record in Plat Book C, Page 72B, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description thereof.

Also included is a 1996 Fleetwood 99 246, VIN TNFLW26A82206ST12, which is permanently attached and affixed to the property and is being transferred with the property and to be part of the real property.

Also known as Map 19, Parcel 50.09, Perry County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to Zackery T. Dawson by warranty deed of Lisa R. Jones dated April 27, 2015, recorded in Book D-19, page 656, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Tract No. 2 is an improved tract identified as tax map 19, parcel 50.09, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 330 River Drive, Lobelville, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes for 2016 assessed as tax map 19, parcel 50.20, in the amount of $32.00, plus penalty and interest. Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes for 2016 assessed as tax map 19, parcel 50.09, in the amount of $76.00, plus penalty and interest. City of Lobelville through unpaid city taxes for 2016 assessed as tax map 19, parcel 50.20, in the amount of $7.26, plus penalty and interest. City of Lobelville through unpaid city taxes for 2016 assessed as tax map 19, parcel 50.09, in the amount of $16.99, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 26th day of July, 2017.

Â William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 8/9