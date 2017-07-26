SUZANNE MARIE BASSETT

Mrs. Bassett, 38, of Linden, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at her residence. Originally from Trona, California, she made Des Moines, Iowa her hometown, then moved to Tennessee in 2013 and lived here since. A memorial service was held Sunday, July 23, 2017, at her residence. Music City Crematoriums was in charge of arrangements. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Elliott, and her grandmother, Berenice Henriques. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and David Fritchie, Jr. of Linden, and their children, Michael LaFromboise, Briana Fritchie, Dakota Arles, and Andrew Treece; her brother and his wife, Randy and Janice Jacobson of Ridgecrest, California, and their children Craig, Shaun, and Jorden; her husband, Anderson Mathew Nix of Lawrenceburg; her great niece, Trinity Marie-Lee LaFromboise of Galena, Missouri; her adopted mother and father, Bud and Mamie Herrig of Des Moines; and many cousins in Pennsylvania.