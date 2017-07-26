SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE – SELLERS

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust recorded on December 8, 2010, executed by Harold G. Sellers and Patricia Sellers (Husband and Wife), to Anthony R. Steele, Trustee, and recorded in Book 104 , Page 831 in the Register’s Office for Perry County , Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated July 11, 2017, recorded in Book 123 , Page 146 , in the above mentioned Register’s Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 3:45 pm at the main door of the Perry County Courthouse located in Linden, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of landÂ more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING in a set rebar in a fence, the northeast corner of James V. and Marlene R. Scates (Deed Book I-11, Page 176, in the Registerâ€™s Office of Perry County, Tennessee); thence with the fence, South 38 degrees 50 minutes 15 seconds West a distance of 169 feet to a set rebar; thence South 53 degrees 41 minutes 2 seconds West a distance of 175.6 feet to a set rebar in the fence; thence North 40 degrees 5 minutes 4 seconds West a distance of 135 feet to a set rebar; thence North 49 degrees 54 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 375 feet to a set rebar in the South right-of-way of Mud Spring Hollow Road; thence South 40 degrees 5 minutes 4 seconds East a distance of 20 feet to a set rebar in right-of-way of said road; thence South 20 degrees 15 minutes 0 seconds East a distance of 103 feet to a set rebar, the point of beginning, and containing 1.17 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Denny A. Bush, TN R.L.S. No. 1577, dated June 17, 1991.

Together with that certain 2011 Clayton Homes 28×48 manufactured home Serial No.: CWP020843TNAB believed to be permanently affixed thereo.

DEED REFERENCE:

Being the same property conveyed to Harold G. Sellers and wife, Patricia Sellers, by deed from Wanda Watson, dated June 9, 2000, and of record in Deed Book P19, Page 248, in the Registerâ€™s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Subject to any and all existing ROW, easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Registerâ€™s Office including a ROW of Mud Springs Hollow Road also known as County Highway 331.

This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 104 , Page 831 , said Registerâ€™s Office.

TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 029-029.02

PROPERTY ADDRESS:Â 591 Mud Springs Hollow Road, Lobelville, Tennessee 37097 as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Perry County, TN.

This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.

The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold â€œAS ISâ€ and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease.Â The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trusteeâ€™s Deed only.

The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale.Â If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. Â§ 35-5-117 have been met.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof.Â The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.

Terms of sale: Cash

Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum

Substitute Trustee

2303 Franklin Road

Nashville, TNÂ 37204

(615) 255-8690

Interested Parties: James Everett Massey â€“ POA

Robert Alan Johnson â€“ Successor Attorney-In-Fact

Publish Newspaper: Buffalo River Review

Editions dated: Wednesday, June 26, August 2, and August 9, 2017

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â File #74585

B 8-9