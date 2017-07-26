LINDEN WOMAN: KIDNAPPING, ASSAULT CHARGES

A Linden woman has been charged with multiple counts of kidnapping and assault following a bizarre incident at Cedar Ridge Apartments.

Rosella Angela Marcel, 51, of Brooklyn Avenue, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, and three counts of kidnapping following the July 19 disturbance.

The report, filed by Deputy Bryant Cobb (with assistance at the scene by Lieutenant Gottfried Koblitz and Chief Deputy Bart Rosson) said Marcel was in an â€œaltered mental stateâ€â€”a condition she attributed later to meth consumption earlier that day.

The report states that Marcel came first to the apartments to drop off her daughter at 10:00 a.m., then returned to pick her up at 1:00, but her daughter was not in that apartment; apparently, Marcel was at the wrong apartment number.

Victims said Marcel forced her way in and threatened to harm the three male juveniles inside. When she could not locate her daughter, she called 911.

Marcelâ€™s daughter was with friends all during the incident.

Marcel told authorities that she wielded the knife because â€œsomething was trying to get her,â€ according to the report.