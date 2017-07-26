LINDA ANN CUNNINGHAM CARTER

Mrs. Carter, 75, of Trenton, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at her residence. A graveside service was held Friday, July 21, 2017, 1:00 p.m., at Moore Cemetery in Perry County, with Charles Haynes officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Trenton, the daughter of the late Cleo Cunningham and Kathryn Sawyer Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Gerald, Clyde, and Kenny Cunningham. Survivors include her husband, Jack Ketton Carter; sons, Anthony (Lori) Carte of Trenton, and Troy Carter of Cedar Grove; daughters, Tammy Vermillion of Milan, and Laurie Lynns of Dyersburg; grandchildren, Cody, Ryan, Olivia, Jason, Terry, Jonathan, Kathryn, Payne, and Jordan; great grandchildren, Justin, Hunter, Briar, Kylie, Carter, Lillian, Michael, and Gracie; sisters, Peggy Scroggins of Milan, and Greta Cryer of Rutherford; and a host of other loving family members and friends.