JOB FAIR TOMORROW IN LINDEN By Editor | July 26, 2017 | 0 Talent Force will hold a job fair tomorrow, Thursday, July 27, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Workforce Essentials, 113 Factory Street, Linden (Community Center). Pay rates up to $11.50 per hour. Bring two forms of identification. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts DUI STOP LEADS TO ENDANGERMENT CHARGE July 26, 2017 | No Comments » FARRAR PLED GUILTY, GIVEN A FORTY YEAR PRISON SENTENCE July 26, 2017 | No Comments » LINDEN WOMAN: KIDNAPPING, ASSAULT CHARGES July 26, 2017 | No Comments » FOP TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL July 19, 2017 | No Comments »