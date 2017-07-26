DUI STOP LEADS TO ENDANGERMENT CHARGE

A DUI stop”and admission by the accused”led to multiple charges of reckless endangerment because of five child passengers.

According to the official report, Deputy Daniel Courter stopped the vehicle driven by 27-year old Kristan Fifth at 8:37 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2017, on Highway 438 West, following a report of erratic driving by an eye witness who said Fifth almost hit a tree on Toms Creek Road.

The witness said he yelled at Fifth who exited her vehicle, and that he took the keys from her to keep her from driving away.

During the stop, which was assisted by Deputy Matt Votaw, Fifth allegedly admitted to having been drinking and driving and to not having a driver license.

Officers noted a strong smell of alcohol.

Fifth, of Duncan Circle, Lobelville, was charged with DUI and five counts of reckless endangerment.

The driver’s husband, Brent Fifth, age 31, was also a passenger in the car.