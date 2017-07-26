FARRAR PLED GUILTY, GIVEN A FORTY YEAR PRISON SENTENCE

Late Monday, Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems confirmed that Christopher Farrar, the 15-year-old gunman who shot and killed SFC Michael Braden, pled guilty to second-degree murder.

Farrar will serve a full 40 year sentence for his actions on July 9, 2014, t 4:45 p.m.â€”a normal Wednesday that turned violent.

Ferrar sent a message to a friend saying, “I’m going to the armory to kill people until they kill me.”

He had planned on hitting several other busy locations but he didn’t have a car. He instead chose the nearby National Guard Armory and walked there.

That friend told the Sheriffâ€™s Office that Farrar wrote, “I want to make history.”

The Sheriff stated that with great police work and, most importantly, community involvement they were easily able to locate and capture the subject with no further violence.

“Our biggest strength in this community is the fact we band together and work as a team in times of crisis,” said Sheriff Weems.

The Sheriff made arrangements with Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Long to house Farrar in their jail until the trial was finished. Now that the trial has ended, Sheriff Weems will house Farrar in the Perry County Jail until proper placement is arranged in a maximum security prison.

Sheriff Weems told the Review, “There is no real way to get justice when someone has taken a life. Families are torn apart and people will mourn for the rest of their lives, but a full 40 year sentence is a place to start.

â€œMaybe during that time behind bars he will embrace God and spend the rest of his time on earth trying to make up for the suffering he has caused. We will always honor SFC Braden for the sacrifice he made for his country,â€ Sheriff Weems concluded.