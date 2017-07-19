SANDY ANN GAGE

Ms. Gage, 46, of Linden, died Sunday, July 9, 2017, at her residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, July 13, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ed Landers officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Dyersburg, the daughter of Mary Landers Gage, who survives, and the late Jerry Thomas Gage. In addition to her mother, survivors include a daughter, Megan Peeler; a son, Jason Hensley; grandchildren, Annasten Peeler and McKenzie Talley; brothers, Jerry Lynn Gage and Tommy Lee Gage; and a host of other loving family members and friends.