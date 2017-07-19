ROY LEE O’GUINN

Mr. O’Guinn, 60, of Linden, died Friday, July 7, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, July 10, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Billy Copeland officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. He was born in Lexington, the son of the late James O’Guinn and Uler Mary Hayes O’Guinn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlie May O’Guinn, and a brother, James William O’Guinn. Survivors include his life companion, Peggy Landers of Linden; a son, Justin (Jill) O’Guinn of Wildersville; a stepdaughter, Darlene Hensley of Sevierville; grandchildren, Meghan, Landon, and Jaden; a sister, Mildred May Crow of Huron; brothers, Obie Neil O’Guinn and Ray O’Guinn, both of Scotts Hill, John William O’Guinn and Ellis O’Guinn, both of Reagan; and a host of other loving family members and friends.