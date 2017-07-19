ROSSON ELECTED LINDEN ALDERMAN

Bart Rosson is Linden’s new Alderman from Ward One following a vote Tuesday night to replace retired Alderman Sherman Vaughan.

Only two people—Rosson and Richard Vaughan—expressed interest in the post.

Vaughan was nominated by Alderman Billy Ray Yarbro, but his motion died for lack of a second, according to Mayor Wess Ward.

Rosson was nominated by Alderman Tex Smith, second by Gary Rogers, and carried 3 to 1 with roll call aye votes from Smith, Rogers, and Alderman Dean Heady.

Alderman Yarbro voted no on Rosson’s nomination; Alderman Bart Young was absent from the meeting.

Alderman Rosson serves the county as Chief Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office.