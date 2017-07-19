ONE KILLED IN SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

The Flatwoods community in southern Perry County was the scene of two horrific accidents over the weekend.

On Friday evening, around 9:00, a vehicle headed to Crazy Horse Canoe Rental in Wayne County missed a curve at the county line, according to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Rosson.

Of the three passengers—all from Goodlettsville—one was killed instantly, one was critically injured, and the third was unhurt.

The names of the victims in the single-vehicle accident were not available Monday at press time.

On Sunday, Eddie Wayne Jones of Wayne County was critically injured when his motorcycle crashed head-on into a Crazy Horse Canoe Rental van at 400 Slink Shoals Road in Perry County, said Chief Deputy Rosson.

Information on his condition Monday was not available at press time.

Crazy Horse Canoe Rental is owned by the victim’s brother, Bobby Jones.