NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS

TO: NSITE, INC

STATE PROJECT NO.: 68LPLM-F3-013

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.: STP-EN-13(46)

PIN NO.: 113918.02 COUNTY: Perry

The City of Lobelville is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122 TCA must file same with Mayor Robby Moore Jackson, The City of Lobelville, 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097 on or before Friday, August 25, 2017.

B 7/26