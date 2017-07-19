NOTICE TO FURNISHERS
NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS
TO: NSITE, INC
STATE PROJECT NO.: 68LPLM-F3-013
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.: STP-EN-13(46)
PIN NO.: 113918.02 COUNTY: Perry
The City of Lobelville is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122 TCA must file same with Mayor Robby Moore Jackson, The City of Lobelville, 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097 on or before Friday, August 25, 2017.
