NOTICE

KEITH RICHARDSON

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you alleging the dependency and neglect and severe abuse of your child, initials B.P., date of birth 3/3/2000, and which affects your custodial and other rights to your child. The case is in the Juvenile Court of Perry County, Tennessee, and is “State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, Petitioner versus Keith Richardson, Father, and Tori Bowlin, Mother, Respondents,” Case NO. 2017-JV-33. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to appear in the Perry County Juvenile Court on August 24, 2017, or file an answer with the Court before that date to respond to the Department’s Petition. You may contact the Department’s attorney, S. Craig Moore, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, at 1400 College Park Drive, Ste. A, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, (931-247-0921). If you fail to appear or file an answer, a default judgment will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Perry County Juvenile Court Clerk’s office in Linden, Tennessee.

Entered this 7th day of July, 2017.

Honorable Katerina Moore, Juvenile Court Judge

Attorney L. Joe Hinson, for Guardian ad Litem Patricia Holder

Approved for Entry:

Craig Moore 014967

Assistant General Counsel

Tennessee Department of Children’s Services

1400 College Park Drive, Ste. A

Columbia, TN 38401

931-247-0921

B 8/9