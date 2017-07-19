FOP TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL

The Tommy Hickerson Memorial Lodge 95, Fraternal Order of Police, will host its annual Truck & Tractor Pull on Saturday, July 29, 7:00 p.m., at Buffalo River Resort, Highway 13 North, Lobelville.

The Lawn Mower Pull will be held Saturday, August 12, 7:00 p.m., at the same location.

All pullers are welcome; entry fee is $10 per pull.

Concessions will be available; bring your lawn chsirs. Admission is free for kids nine and under, $10 for persons ten year old and over.

For info: Richie Weatherly, 615-418-4337, or Rodd Spaid, 931-209-6899.