COUNTY AWARDED $25,000 THREE-STAR GRANT

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced this week that 63 counties will receive ThreeStar Competitive Grants.

Perry County was awarded the maximum amount, $25,000.

The grants will be used for a variety of local programs addressing economic development, public safety, health, education, and workforce development.

County Mayor Terry Richardson told the Review that the grant offers considerable flexibility in how it can be spent.

The Mayor said upgraded playground equipment at Veterans Park and a county website are under consideration, and that he would provide more details when a final decision is made.

To be eligible to apply for these grants, each community must meet all ThreeStar program requirements.

ThreeStar focuses on best practices in five key community areas, including jobs and economic development, fiscal strength and efficient government, public safety, health, education and workforce development.

“I want to congratulate these 63 communities on being awarded ThreeStar Competitive Grants,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said.

“I am excited to see these communities thrive with the assistance of these grants. The projects that each awarded county will be working on are innovative and show that these Tennessee counties are committed to improving as a community, which, in turn, will make our state succeed as a whole.”

“TNECD is proud to partner with these 63 communities as they make strides to invest in themselves and succeed,” TNECD Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development Amy New said.

“The ThreeStar dollars serve as a seed money for future economic investments and local initiatives across Tennessee as we continue to build our state’s economy.”

In total, TNECD has awarded $975,000 to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar Competitive Enhancement Grant program. Funding for the program comes through the department’s existing budget.

TNECD is committed to helping communities in the areas that they prioritize on a local level. The projects are new programs or expand upon existing programs.

All are based on the communities’ ThreeStar planning process. The 63 counties selected were chosen out of 75 applications.

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.