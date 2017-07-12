WESLEY LEE BLEDSOE

Mr. Bledsoe, 58, of Nunnelly, died Friday, June 30, 2017, at his residence. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 8, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at the residence of Garry and Doris Snover. Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements. He was preceded in death by his father, Beryle Byron Bledsoe. Survivors include his wife, Donna Bledsoe of Nunnelly; his mother, Doris Bledsoe; two brothers, David Clark of Bon Aqua, and Byron Bledsoe of Minnesota; sisters, Marla, Doris Jean (Garry) Snover of Perry County, Brenda (Dale) Lash, Becky (Kevin) Cook, Janet Bledsoe, and Luann (Jeff) Spear; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be shared with the family at TnFunerals.com.