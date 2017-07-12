ROGERS SUSPENDED FOR TWO WEEKS, MUST SEEK COUNSELING

Perry County Mayor Terry Richardson released last week details of disciplinary action taken against Ambulance Service Director Gary Rogers.

In the undated letter—signed by both Mayor Richardson and Mr. Rogers—the Mayor wrote that the action was “one of the hardest decisions” he has had to make.

The Mayor said at the June Commission meeting that he had concluded his investigation. That inquiry, according to the disciplinary letter, concluded that:

–Mr. Rogers, on June 9, 2017, “repeatedly used profanity against another Perry County employee in the 911 dispatcher room” and that he was “responsible for placing dog feces around the parking space of the employee that he verbally harassed with profanity.”

The letter states that this “type of conduct by Mr. Rogers is unacceptable,” and set the following disciplinary steps in place:

–“Mr. Rogers will be suspended for two weeks without pay. This suspension will begin on July 3, 2017 through July 17, 2017”;

–“Mr. Rogers will seek counseling/medical help for anger and stress management”;

–“If Mr. Rogers does not successfully complete these steps, he shall be terminated”.

In the final sentence, Mayor Richardson wrote, “All other possible allegations that come up regarding this matter will be investigated by an impartial party.”

Rogers resigned his chairman position on the E-911 Board. In addition to retaining his job as Ambulance Service director, he serves Linden as an Alderman and the county as Rescue Squad captain.