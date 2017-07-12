NOTICE TO CREDITORS – MITCHELL RYAN POLAN
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
As Required by TCA§30-2-306
Perry County Chancery/Probate Courts
PO Box 251
Linden, TN 737096
931-589-2217
Case No – PB3-273
Estate of Mitchell Ryan Polan, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on July 7, 2017 Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of Mitchell Ray Polan, who died May 9, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured and unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:
(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Amanda Polan, Administrator
Charlene Brown, Perry County Clerk & Master
Attorney for the Estate:
Richard H. Boehms #29061
103 West Main St., Hohenwald, TN 38462
931-796-2221
Pd 7/19