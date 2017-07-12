NOTICE TO CREDITORS – MITCHELL RYAN POLAN

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As Required by TCA§30-2-306

Perry County Chancery/Probate Courts

PO Box 251

Linden, TN 737096

931-589-2217

Case No – PB3-273

Estate of Mitchell Ryan Polan, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on July 7, 2017 Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of Mitchell Ray Polan, who died May 9, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured and unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Amanda Polan, Administrator

Charlene Brown, Perry County Clerk & Master

Attorney for the Estate:

Richard H. Boehms #29061

103 West Main St., Hohenwald, TN 38462

931-796-2221

Pd 7/19