NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The Town of Linden will be accepting bids for the renovation of the unfinished portion of Linden Fire Hall at 140 W School St. for facilitating the TCAT training facility, which will include improvements to electrical, additional lighting, signage, HVAC work, drywall, suspended ceiling, and the addition of two new rooms and ADA accessories, and the installation of two roll up doors. The keys may be picked up at the Linden City Hall, Monday-Friday, at the front desk. Bids must be sealed and turned in to Mayor Wess Ward by no later than 11:00 am on July 26, 2017. For more information call 931-589-2736

B 7/26