NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS

BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Tuesday, August 08, 2017

Sealed bids will be received by the TOWN OF LINDEN, TENNESSEE at their offices located at 216 E. MAIN STREET, LINDEN, TN 37096-3023, until 11:00 AM CST, Tuesday, August 08, 2017 and opened publicly at 216 E. MAIN STREET, LINDEN, TN 37096-3032 at that hour. The reading of the bids will begin at 11:00 AM CST.

TDOT PIN: 120866.00

Federal Project No.: SRTS-6800(27)

State Project No.: 68LPLM-F3-017

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

This project generally consists of pedestrian improvements including the following work:

Concrete Sidewalks

Sodding

Concrete Curb

Striping

Limited Asphalt paving

Driveway Culvert Relocation

PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING BIDS

A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before biddable proposals will be furnished.

The TOWN OF LINDEN, TENNESSEE hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award. No Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set on this contract. However, the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms are encouraged.

The TOWN OF LINDEN, TENNESSEE is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The TOWN OF LINDEN, TENNESSEE’s telephone number is (931)589-2736.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED

Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office of TLM ASSOCIATES; (731) 988-9840 after 8:00 AM CST on Thursday, July 13, 2017 for a non-refundable fee of $250.00

B 7/12